Paris Hilton Undergoes IVF to Have Boy and Girl Twins, Matching Set Is Hot New Spring 2021 Accessory

Paris Hilton hopes to soon be starring in a new role: that of mom. The 39-year-old heiress and her boyfriend, Carter Reum, are currently in the baby-making process. But they aren’t doing it the old-fashioned way. Nope, they’re becoming parents through in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

For those unfamiliar, IVF is usually reserved for single-by-choice parents, same-sex couples, or those experiencing infertility. Hilton fits in none of those categories. She’s chosen this expensive, rigorous, and artificial reproductive technique for a very vapid reason: she wants boy and girl twins.

Yes, the former reality TV star and subject of the 2020 documentary This Is Paris is taking advantage of gender selection, which is available for IVF patients who do genetic testing on their embryos. The kids aren’t even here yet and she’s already treating them like matching accessories.

“I have baby London, which is the girl, and I’m trying to figure out a name for the boy,” she during an episode of the LadyGang podcast. “So if you have any suggestions, I’m asking my friends. I don’t want a theme of cities, but I don’t know — it’s hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I’m just still trying to decide on.”

How this will all turn out remains to be seen. So far, Hilton has only gone through the egg retrieval process. After that point, the eggs would need to be fertilized with Reum’s sperm. Then they wait to see if any healthy embryos develop. After that, they will be frozen and tested. If Hilton happens to have normal male and female embryos, she could then transfer one of each.

What Hilton doesn’t seem to understand is that reproduction, even when it happens in this highly medicalized context, isn’t something that can be controlled. She could transfer two embryos, but neither or only one might implant. Or one (or both) could divide and implant, resulting in triplets or quadruplets. Both could implant and one (or both) could later miscarry. There are no guarantees, not even with IVF. And at her age, she would be considered a “geriatric” mother.

But try explaining that to this notoriously dumb blonde. Let’s hope her kids inherit Reum’s smarts.

Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

