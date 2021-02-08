Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Movie Battles: Who Will Win, Kong or Godzilla?

by Josh Plainse

Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. Donald Trump vs. everyone. Godzilla vs. King Kong. Some matchups transcend time and space…or, in this case, the average amount of views on YouTube. It’s been over a week since Warner Bros. posted the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer—which surpassed 15 million views in its first 24 hours and now well past the numerical equivalent of middle-age. 

Let’s be honest; no one cared about Legendary’s MonsterVerse until this “spectacular battle for the ages.” The last time Kong hit Gojira with a hard right was in Toho’s 1962 crossover film, King Kong vs. Godzilla. Back then, Kong was the clear underdog; losing two of three rounds before a lightning bolt turns him into Electro, helping him to defeat Godzilla. However, this was debated up until Toho released the movie’s official synopsis which confirmed Kong as the champion.

Regardless, these two powerhouses are at it again as Kong battles an angry Godzilla. Why is the monster so angry? Who knows. It might have something to do with Robinhood’s trading freeze. With electricity on Kong’s side and a slew of unknown variables in play, we pit ape against lizard to figure out who will win the rematch. 

Whether you’re the Heavyweight Champion of the World, President of the United States, or King of the Monsters, nothing makes you invulnerable. While Godzilla’s strength, durability, and arsenal are greater than Kong’s, the Great Ape is smarter, faster, and more determined. Let’s face it, Kong is fighting for a little girl—no one has ever lost a fight defending the future. Plus, an impervious axe gives Kong the advantage over a villainous Godzilla—who will be beaten out of his antagonistic stupor. Lose or draw, the underdog always wins.

Overall Winner: King Kong

