Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Makes Provocative Instagram Debut in Her Underwear, We Feel Like a Virgin Again For the Very First Time

Madonna’s little girl Lourdes Leon is all grown up – and she’s showing off her womanhood on Instagram. In her very first post on the social media platform, the 24-year-old appears in her underwear. Or, to be more precise, Juicy Couture underwear, for which she modeled.

“ShUt Up & LiStEn,” she captured the series of pics, which included those from the Juicy Couture shoot, where Lourdes is sitting in a red hoodie and a black pair of panties with “Juicy” written on the ass. She has her back to the camera, but is looking over her shoulder at the viewer with a very adult come-hither gaze. The second photo is a close-up of a T-shirt that reads “I’m not normal,” and the third pic is another Juicy shot, this time in purple panties and a patterned halter top. The final shot is one of her head Photoshopped onto the Mona Lisa.

High art it isn’t…but then again, what does one expect from Instagram – or celebrities’ children? Lourdes’ last high-profile venture was a simulated orgy at Art Basel in 2019.

But if you think of saying something snarky to the daughter of the Queen of Pop and her former trainer, Carlos Leon, think again, because she has quite the sailor’s mouth on her – and she isn’t afraid to use it in the comments section. Here are a few exchanges from her post:

Hater: Your mother made a masterpiece called Hard Candy

Lourdes: your mother sucks wild d–k.

Hater: not u thirst trapping… what would ur mom think?

Lourdes: does your mom know u don’t wash ur ass.

Hater: we’re waiting for your singing debut

Lourdes: I’ll sing at your funeral.

Her two subsequent posts – promoting projects with Adidas and Stella McCartney in which she dances – have had comments disabled.

Lourdes is definitely her mother’s daughter. The “Like a Virgin” singer garnered a rep for her provocative projects, including fake-masturbating onstage and that 1992 book Sex. Though “Madge” has been mostly off the radar in recent years, she drummed up some buzz (of the bad kind) for her comments on coronavirus back in March. If her Instagram is any indication, she’s currently going through a strange plastic surgery/pink hair phase…while also doing humanitarian work in Africa?

One thing’s for sure, ladies: you never fail to surprise us.

Cover Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

