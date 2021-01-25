This Week in Trailers: ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Promises Big Title Bout

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Godzilla vs Kong. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Godzilla vs. Kong

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary have released the first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, the blockbuster sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and the fourth installment in the latter’s MonsterVerse franchise! The film is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021.

Boss Level

The official Boss Level trailer has been released, starring Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts and Mel Gibson in the upcoming sci-fi thriller arriving on Hulu on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Boogie

Focus Features has released the official trailer for author-chef Eddie Huang’s upcoming feature directorial debut titled Boogie, featuring a young Chinese-American man as he tries to achieve his NBA dreams while also dealing with the pressure of making his parents proud. Starring Taylor Takahashi and Taylour Paige, the film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 5, 2021.

Wrong Turn

A brand new trailer for director Mike P. Nelson’s upcoming Wrong Turn reboot film has been released online, featuring some new footage of the woods-dwelling killers. Ahead of its one-night-only theatrical release on January 26, 2021, the video, which you can check out below, has also revealed the film will also be arriving on VOD on February 26, 2021.

A Nightmare Wakes

Following its premiere at the Salem Horror Fest last October, horror streaming platform Shudder has announced it has acquired the psychological thriller A Nightmare Wakes and has unveiled the first trailer and February 4 premiere date for the title.

