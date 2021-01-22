Culture / Entertainment
inauguration

RANKED! The Best Inauguration Day Fashion

by Mandatory Editors

Inauguration Day is Washington D.C.’s fashion show, when the streets of our nation’s capital become a catwalk for politicians, their families, and the celebrities who come to celebrate them. This year’s inauguration was a kaleidoscope of color (oh, the coats!) and styles that spanned from high-brow couture to low-brow ready-to-wear. The women, in particular, brought their A-game to welcome the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, into office.

We’ve ranked the best inauguration day fashion for your viewing pleasure. No matter what your political stances, we can all agree that this kind of eye candy only happens once every four years in D.C.

Cover Photo: Pool (Getty Images)

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

LOL USA: The 20 Funniest Post-Election Tweets to Soak Up Your Tears and Anxiety

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.