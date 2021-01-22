RANKED! The Best Inauguration Day Fashion

Inauguration Day is Washington D.C.’s fashion show, when the streets of our nation’s capital become a catwalk for politicians, their families, and the celebrities who come to celebrate them. This year’s inauguration was a kaleidoscope of color (oh, the coats!) and styles that spanned from high-brow couture to low-brow ready-to-wear. The women, in particular, brought their A-game to welcome the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, into office.

We’ve ranked the best inauguration day fashion for your viewing pleasure. No matter what your political stances, we can all agree that this kind of eye candy only happens once every four years in D.C.

1/10 10. Nancy Pelosi Is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi playing it safe with this blue-hued ensemble or trying to go incognito with those big glasses? We can't tell, but her mask is definitely doing the heavy lifting, style-wise, here. Photo: Melina Mara - Pool (Getty Images)

2/10 9. Dr. Jill Biden First Lady Jill Biden sparkled in a cerulean tweed coat and dress designed by Alexandra O’Neill of Markarian. It was sophisticated and classy, but definitely not iconic. Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)



3/10 8. Ella Emhoff Ella Emhoff, a designer and VP Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, brought a Little House on the Prairie vibe to the inauguration. She's too young to even know that reference, much less dress so matronly. We don't hate it but we don't love it; fashionistas, however, were head over heels for this homely look. Photo: Win McNamee/Pool via AP

4/10 7. Dr. Jill Biden (Again) Dr. Jill Biden turned her style sense up a notch or two for the evening hours of the inauguration. This elegant ensemble featured a gown embroidered with flowers from every U.S. state and territory topped with a double-breasted coat by Gabriela Hearst. Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)



5/10 6. Kamala Harris The new vice-president opted for a coat and dress in a stunning shade of purple by Black designer Christopher John Rogers, proving she is no fading violet. Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

6/10 5. Amanda Gorman Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, stole the show when she read her poem "The Hill We Climb." But her bright yellow Miuccia Prada coat, scarlet satin headband, bedazzled mask, and jewelry from Oprah Winfrey generated almost as much buzz as her powerful words. Photo: Gabrielle Lurie / The San Francisco Chronicle (Getty Images)



7/10 4. Jennifer Lopez White isn't an easy color to pull off, but Jennifer Lopez did so brilliantly. Her ruffled Chanel ensemble was a combination of Victorian pomp and modern badassery. You've come a long way, Jenny from the block. Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool (Getty Images)

8/10 3. Lady Gaga You can always count on Lady Gaga to go all out when it comes to fashion. She didn't disappoint on Inauguration Day, wowing the audience not only with her rendition of the National Anthem but also with her Schiaparelli couture gown that featured a restrained navy jacket up top and a royal red skirt on the bottom. About her golden brooch, she tweeted: "A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other." Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool (Getty Images)



9/10 2. Michelle Obama Former First Lady Michelle Obama knocked it out of the fucking park with her plum pantsuit designed by Black designer Sergio Hudson. It's sexy, soft, and edgy all at once. Barack Obama is one lucky man. Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool (Getty Images)

10/10 1. Bernie Sanders Bernie gets the top spot not because he's all that fashionable with his snowboard jacket and sweater mittens but because his ensemble inspired a million memes. The IDGAF attitude? Priceless. And not sold in stores. Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

