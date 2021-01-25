Culture / Entertainment
Jamie Lynn Spears Claims Tesla Is a ‘Secret Cat Killer,’ Tells Elon Musk ‘You Owe Me a Couple of Cats’

by Mandatory Editors

As much as some people love their Tesla cars, others have qualms. They’re expensive. They have to be charged frequently. They suck in snowy weather. All valid complaints. But Jamie Lynn Spears (little sister to has-been pop star Britney Spears) has a novel criticism of the eco-friendly vehicles: they kill furbabies.

How? Because they’re so quiet. Spears has even dubbed the coveted ride “a secret cat killer.”

“We have now lost — I don’t want to tell you how many cats — because they don’t hear the Tesla crank and unfortunate things happen and it’s really devastating and tragic for everyone involved,” the Zoe 101 star stated in an Instagram story recently. “Elon Musk, you owe me a couple of cats.”

Spears didn’t just come to bitch and moan, however; she had a suggestion: add a noise feature to frighten animals away so they don’t lose all of their nine lives underneath the tires. (We’re sure he’ll take that to heart. Not.)

Spears’ bold statements must’ve garnered a call from Tesla’s legal team, because it wasn’t long before she revisited the issue on social media – with her tail between her legs.

“I did not run over any cats. TESLA is not to be blamed and was never intended to be,” she said. She admitted that “user error is admittedly involved” and that “we always check for vehicles before moving a car.” Uh-huh. OK…

Here’s a thought: if you truly love your furry friends, keep them indoors, far away from cars of any kind. And stop buying said cars from assholes.

