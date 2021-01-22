Culture / Entertainment
‘Young Rock’: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Trailer For New Autobiographical Coming-of-Age TV Show

by Mandatory Editors

Dwayne Johnson (aka ‘The Rock’) has a physique made for TV and movies. Now, the backstory of the wrestler-turned-actor-turned-branding-magnate is becoming fodder for entertainment, too. NBC has announced a new sitcom called Young Rock that will chronicle the celebrity’s life during four different periods.

“Ladies and gents, here’s your first look at @nbcyoungrock,” Johnson wrote when he posted the show’s preview to Instagram.

 

“I really wish my dad was around to see this one,” he continued. “Maaaaan he would’ve been proud. And yes, I was clearly kicking puberty’s a– at 15yrs old and becoming a tequila tycoon by the time I was 10. I can’t wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way.”

The coming-of-age narrative covers Johnson’s youth and family life, finding his way into professional wrestling, playing football at the University of Miami, and becoming the superstar he’s known as today.

“The show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way,” a press release stated.

Because it captures different ages in Johnson’s life, three actors will portray him: Bradley Constant, Adrian Groulx ,and Uli Latukefu. Stacey Leilua, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, Joseph Lee Anderson and John Tui round out the cast.

We’re sure fans are psyched to see how The Rock was formed – and maybe, just maybe, steal some pointers on his runaway success at the same time.

