Armie Hammer

Funniest Tweets About Armie Hammer’s Alleged Cannibalism

by Erica Rivera

By now you’ve heard the rumors. Armie Hammer, breakout star of the lusty drama Call Me By Your Name, is allegedly a cannibal. Sounds too crazy to be true, right? Mumblings like this usually die faster than one of Ted Bundy’s dates. But somehow, this one’s stuck. And the internet can’t stop talking about it.

The scandal started earlier this month when screenshots of DMs between an anonymous woman and a man alleged to be Hammer were posted on an Instagram account. The messages detailed Hammer’s fantasies, which included sexual assault and cannibalism.

In this missives, the man presumed to be Hammer says he’s “100% a cannibal” and that he wants to eat the lady in question. He asks, “If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?” And he states: “I need to drink your blood.”

While these seem absurd at first, more and more women tied to Hammer came forward online saying they’ve been on the receiving end of similar sentiments. A “finsta” reportedly belonging to Hammer also emerged. While the actor released a statement saying that “I’m not responding to these bulls–t claims,” he subsequently dropped out of his next film Shotgun Wedding.

So. Now you’re all caught up. Whether or not you believe that Hammer is a blood-thirsty Hannibal Lecter wannabe, you have to admit the Twitter buzz around these rumors has been hilarious. Here are the most gut-busting hot takes about Hammer’s alleged cannibalism.

