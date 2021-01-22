Funniest Tweets About Armie Hammer’s Alleged Cannibalism

By now you’ve heard the rumors. Armie Hammer, breakout star of the lusty drama Call Me By Your Name, is allegedly a cannibal. Sounds too crazy to be true, right? Mumblings like this usually die faster than one of Ted Bundy’s dates. But somehow, this one’s stuck. And the internet can’t stop talking about it.

The scandal started earlier this month when screenshots of DMs between an anonymous woman and a man alleged to be Hammer were posted on an Instagram account. The messages detailed Hammer’s fantasies, which included sexual assault and cannibalism.

In this missives, the man presumed to be Hammer says he’s “100% a cannibal” and that he wants to eat the lady in question. He asks, “If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?” And he states: “I need to drink your blood.”

While these seem absurd at first, more and more women tied to Hammer came forward online saying they’ve been on the receiving end of similar sentiments. A “finsta” reportedly belonging to Hammer also emerged. While the actor released a statement saying that “I’m not responding to these bulls–t claims,” he subsequently dropped out of his next film Shotgun Wedding.

So. Now you’re all caught up. Whether or not you believe that Hammer is a blood-thirsty Hannibal Lecter wannabe, you have to admit the Twitter buzz around these rumors has been hilarious. Here are the most gut-busting hot takes about Hammer’s alleged cannibalism.

Girls describing a date with Armie Hammer pic.twitter.com/N4eRJaD3Q6 — JM (@svphvclvs) January 17, 2021

Aviva Drescher after she goes on a date with Armie Hammer pic.twitter.com/tlLpDYp8oj — Robert Tremont Morgan (@BravoByBob1) January 16, 2021

me disguising myself as a vegetable so armie hammer won’t eat me pic.twitter.com/d6pV6KO2Qf — Aidan (@aidanhaIIs) January 16, 2021

Armie Hammer at the communist convention cause he heard they were eating the rich pic.twitter.com/JgzaUGtCxJ — Davey (@tokyo_ivy) January 16, 2021

armie hammer’s exes pic.twitter.com/Ah1OJo013B — jim kardashian west BLACK LIVES MATTER ACAB (@urpalcolby) January 16, 2021

My Twitter interaction with Armie Hammer from 2017 has aged quite poorly, in hindsight pic.twitter.com/an0kPbRNBg — emma (@moore_ofemma) January 17, 2021

Me after reading the Armie Hammer dms pic.twitter.com/5aqfcVmigU — E l l a (@antarcticapes) January 16, 2021

Armie Hammer adding too much human flesh to his recipe pic.twitter.com/bAH8qKVzk0 — Nicolle Emert (@nicolletpwk) January 16, 2021

Do u guys think armie hammer will respond to my dm pic.twitter.com/HAZRZ3s20P — gojo’s dance instructor (@memphisaizawa) January 17, 2021

Armie Hammer on the run, 20 years from now pic.twitter.com/UtM2B1ARnt — N. Bluth (@nadsluvsrpatz) January 16, 2021

Armie Hammer: Hey babe, noticed you ran out of moisturizer so i picked some up for you.

the moisturizer: pic.twitter.com/VKudsmxAQw — (@reveroulette) January 17, 2021

how armie hammer sees the human population pic.twitter.com/OM7LMkbuN6 — christine (@CchristinePark) January 16, 2021

Armie Hammer every time “Cannibal” by Kesha came on pic.twitter.com/HNwcB1bzgK — ellie (@_creepeloid_) January 13, 2021

Azealia Banks and Armie Hammer in their kitchen (2021, colorized) pic.twitter.com/3TYR0mpDGW — Apostrph (@apostrph) January 13, 2021

Armie Hammer when the foot eating scene ended: pic.twitter.com/MBygqeHjPN — Caro (@Caro01638121) January 14, 2021

This is how Timothee Chalamet is going to look to Armie Hammer on the set of that Call Me By Your Name sequel. pic.twitter.com/QaitMMGvlv — dany (@darthspookius) January 14, 2021

Armie hammer trying to eat real food pic.twitter.com/t0YRxpLQWx — ruth slayyyter ginsberg (@alcoholeic) January 14, 2021

When you’re eating dinner with armie hammer and he says you look scrumptious pic.twitter.com/3FAoxGhvtS — jazz ♡︎’s krystal (@catchfireswhore) January 15, 2021

