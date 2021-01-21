Culture / Entertainment
Greta Gerwig

San Franciso Chronicle Writer Begs Greta Gerwig to Not Make an Insurrection Movie; Clearly Hasn’t Seen a Greta Gerwig Film Ever

by Mandatory Editors

The insurrection that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is prime fodder for a Hollywood biopic. It has all the classic elements of so-bad-it’s-good entertainment: ignorant white people, uprising, violence, and weird costumes involving horns, fur, and face paint. It’s only a matter of time until a studio and director lay claim to a straight-to-streaming feature about the chaos. But one name we would never attach to this project? Greta Gerwig.

But the 37-year-old Academy Award-nominated actress and director’s name was recently dropped by a San Francisco Chronicle columnist as the kind of creative who would relish bringing the deadly riots to the big screen.

In a now-viral missive, Tony Bravo said one of the ways he’s dealing with his feelings (aw) about the insurrection is “with a letter-writing campaign asking filmmakers and showrunners not to look at the attempted takeover of the U.S. Capitol and see their next project,” he wrote. “This is not the time to start making script outlines or planning your pitch to studios. I am begging you, Hollywood, please give us some time to process.”

His article then turned into an open letter addressed to various filmmakers, including Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Steven Soderbergh, Ryan Murphy, Wes Anderson, Oliver Stone, Michael Bay, James Cameron, Aaron Sorkin, Sofia Coppola, Clint Eastwood, Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, and Gus Van Sant. He also inexplicably included Greta Gerwig on the list.

“Dear Greta Gerwig,” he wrote. “Please resist the temptation to recast the riots as a coming-of-age love story where Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan play congressional interns from different sides of the aisle swept up in the chaos. That said, I think the pair would be perfect to play James and Dolley Madison in a film about the burning of D.C. in the War of 1812.”

In case you’re not a Gerwig fan, the last film she directed was the adaptation of the 1868 novel(s) Little Women (in which angry men, government coups, and racism factor in not at all). Her directorial debut was called Lady Bird, about a headstrong teenager contemplating her post-secondary future.

We’re not sure where Tony Bravo gets off (or who he is, honestly; never heard of him). But he can kindly STFU when it comes to Gerwig, who is one of this generation’s most promising filmmakers.

Twitter quickly came to her defense.

Sigh.

What about a film about a misogynistic arts and culture writer who gets his balls handed to him by a female creative more talented than he could ever be? Now that sounds like a Greta Gerwig joint – one we’d pay to see.

