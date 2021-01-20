Culture / Entertainment
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Says ‘Bye’ to Twitter (We Weren’t Paying Attention Anyway)

by Mandatory Editors

First Trump was banned from Twitter. Now the man best known for playing the former 45th president of the United States on the small screen has left the social media platform, too, albeit it of his own accord. Alec Baldwin recently bid farewell to Twitter after his wife, Hilaria, was the target of backlash over her claim that she has Spanish heritage.

“Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party. Goodbye for now,” tweeted the actor who appeared regularly on SNL during Trump’s administration.

Of all the things to abandon Twitter for, we have to say, this one is kind of lame. The whole ordeal isn’t even that scandalous – haters claim Hilaria faked an accent and that she lied about being born on the island of Mallorca (as her agency’s bio used to state).

In one of many social media posts addressing the issue, Hilaria said that she was born in Boston and spent her youth between Massachusetts and Spain. Her parents and sibling continue to live in Spain and she, obviously, lives in the U.S.

So, no, that doesn’t make her Spanish, and she shouldn’t have insinuated as much. But the internet can be harsh and apparently Alec had had enough.

“There’s things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous,” he said. “I mean, just ridiculous.”

We’re just surprised anyone cares about Hilaria, period. The fitness enthusiast doesn’t do much other than gestate Alec’s children and occasionally post a lingerie selfie (which we’re totally here for). While we’re at it, who cares about Alec Baldwin? Now that he’s no longer playing Trump on TV, we could care less what he thinks about, well, anything. Twitter didn’t seem to give AF either.

Baldwin has taken Twitter breaks before and always gets lured back. His absence now only means one less celebrity clogging up our timelines with their political opinions. Have a nice hiatus, Alec. And stick to acting. Your Twitter game ain’t all that.

