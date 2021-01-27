Culture / Gaming

The 10 Most Titillating Twitch Channels to Fill Your Lockdown Binging Void

by Tony Gautier

We’ve all been in the same spot for the past 11 months. After reaching the end of Netflix, finding nothing on Hulu, and binging through new favorite shows in one sitting, finding new entertainment is getting rough. This is where Twitch has come in big in the past year. Some may already have their favorite Twitch channel so this following list may provide you with some new places to check out, and some of you may have no idea what Twitch is, or think it’s just people streaming video games. Alright well for the most part Twitch is basically just people streaming video games but it is so much more than that.

A lot of us have been in lockdown, alone, desperate for human contact and making new friends. Sure there are some video games being streamed but each channel on Twitch provides a new community that you can be a part of where you can meet new people, make new friends, and have some of that human contact we have been lacking. Now if you’ve been to Twitch a time or two you know of the big-time streamers, but this list is about the smaller streamers. Small streamers on Twitch are a unique bunch as they bring in a closer-knit group of people who just love to hang out, watch a fun stream, and forget about the zany world outside the windows. So check out the following recommended channels, give them all a follow and tune in.

Photo: MARTIN BUREAU / Contributor Getty Images

Twitch These: Top 10 Free-To-Play Video Games of the Year

Top 12 of 2020: Video Games of the Year

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.