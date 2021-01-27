The 10 Most Titillating Twitch Channels to Fill Your Lockdown Binging Void

We’ve all been in the same spot for the past 11 months. After reaching the end of Netflix, finding nothing on Hulu, and binging through new favorite shows in one sitting, finding new entertainment is getting rough. This is where Twitch has come in big in the past year. Some may already have their favorite Twitch channel so this following list may provide you with some new places to check out, and some of you may have no idea what Twitch is, or think it’s just people streaming video games. Alright well for the most part Twitch is basically just people streaming video games but it is so much more than that.

A lot of us have been in lockdown, alone, desperate for human contact and making new friends. Sure there are some video games being streamed but each channel on Twitch provides a new community that you can be a part of where you can meet new people, make new friends, and have some of that human contact we have been lacking. Now if you’ve been to Twitch a time or two you know of the big-time streamers, but this list is about the smaller streamers. Small streamers on Twitch are a unique bunch as they bring in a closer-knit group of people who just love to hang out, watch a fun stream, and forget about the zany world outside the windows. So check out the following recommended channels, give them all a follow and tune in.

1/10 Activater If you're seeking out serious production quality in a Twitch stream, on top of an entertaining channel and amazing community, Activater's channel is where you want to be. He's a 1st AC and occasional cinematographer and director of photography who has worked on movies like Jurassic World and Godzilla, and it's from his job that he brings his skills to the streams with some incredible video quality. He also provides all the tips, tricks, and guides needed if you're looking to upgrade your own Twitch stream. Twitch.tv/Activater

2/10 ZickyDice Where can you even start with ZickyDice's Twitch channel? You may tune in to find him relaxing and playing poker, or you may tune in to find WWE Hall of Famer Lita forcing him to shave off his eyebrows. The channel is for sure the most OUTLANDISH channel you will find on Twitch. Twitch.tv/ZickyDice



3/10 kj_drizz If you're having a sluggish day and wish someone would just come along and give you a kick in the pants with some energy, kj_drizz is where you want to make a stop. Fun gameplay and the highest level of energy seen from anyone on Twitch, kj_drizz brings the boost, the costumes, the wackiness, and more to her stream. Twitch.tv/kj_drizz

4/10 Ron_Funches Yeah, that Ron Funches. The comedian, podcaster, actor, lovely human being that you all know and love has made himself a Twitch channel that is very community-focused. You can tune in and watch and laugh along with the games being played, or you can jump in and play with Ron himself as he hosts a number of streams playing along with viewers like the Fun Bunch Mario Grand Prix every Sunday. Twitch.tv/ron_funches



5/10 CapsLockKeyon Get into a bit of weirdness with CapsLockKeyon and his community. With some bizarre conversations, fun gameplay, and entertaining alerts and Channel Point Rewards where you can mess with the lights in his own computer room, CapsLockKeyon brings some unique quality to streams not often found with other channels. Twitch.tv/CapsLockKeyon

6/10 Mega_Ran Teacher, rapper, hero, and now author Mega_Ran is a channel you can point on and let play in the background as he plays games, and of course plays music live. He's one of the best rappers you can find today, especially if you're a nerd for pop culture and games. Seek him out on Spotify and listen to his albums about life, the world, Stranger Things and wrestling. Twitch.tv/Mega_Ran



7/10 NeoPacket Mess with his lights, drive him crazy with channel point rewards, and have a genuinely great time. NeoPacket hosts a stream that is very community-focused, using Wednesdays as a wellness check on everyone in the community. If you're facing some problems and are seeking advice, NeoPacket and his entire community are there to help you out. Helping with charities, holding community nights, and bringing good vibes to all, NeoPacket is a channel you need to be following. Twitch.tv/NeoPacket

8/10 Gamercomposer You may be playing one of your favorite games and wondering about the music in it, and why is it so great? Then you may wonder how exactly is music for video games made in the first place? Gamercomposer hosts a channel where he scores video games live on stream while hanging out with his chat. He's also a member of the Game_Revolution Stream Team so he's even like family around here! Twitch.tv/Gamercomposer



9/10 Geohasnofriends And speaking of Game_Revolution Stream Team Members, be sure to give Geohasnofriends a follow. A nice, relaxing place where you can catch everything from Overwatch to Animal Crossing, Geohasnofriends has a community where everyone immediately feels welcome. Twitch.tv/Geohasnofriends

10/10 KayPikeFashion There's cosplay and there's KayPikeFashion Cosplay. Looking like a character ripped straight from a comic book, KayPikeFashion hosts a body art channel where she hangs out chatting while transforming into whatever character she decides that day. The end result of these creations can really be mind-blowing. Twitch.tv/KayPikeFashion

