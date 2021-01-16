This Week in Trailers: Tom Holland is the ‘Cherry’ on Top

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Cherry. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cherry

After offering brief glimpses on the highly-anticipated crime drama, Apple has unveiled the first full trailer for the Russo Brothers-helmed Cherry starring Tom Holland as a desperate bank robber. The movie will arrive in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Netflix has released the official To All the Boys: Always and Forever trailer for the upcoming third and final installment to their hit teen romantic comedy film series, featuring Lana Condor’s Lara Jean as she faces a life-changing decision that will affect the future of her relationship with Noah Centineo’s Peter. The film will be available for streaming on Friday, February 12.

Willy’s Wonderland

Screen Media Films has released the official Willy’s Wonderland trailer starring Nicolas Cage in the horror film, in theaters, On Demand, and on Digital on February 12.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Lionsgate has announced that their newest comedy film titled Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is officially foregoing its previously scheduled theatrical release and has opted for a digital premiere instead. Originally set to hit theaters on July 2021, the film will be making its debut on February 12, 2021 on PVOD.

The World to Come

Following its rave debut at the Venice International Film Festival this past September, Bleecker Street has unveiled the first trailer for the period gay romantic drama The World to Come led by Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby. The film is set to hit select theaters on February 12 and VOD on March 2!

