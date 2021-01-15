Betty White Turns 99; Celebrate With Her Greatest GIFs

Betty White is the grandma we all wish we had. She’s raucous, raunchy, and quick with the clapbacks. She loves to dance, drink, and live life to the fullest. The actress and comedian who shot to stardom thanks to The Golden Girls sitcom in the ‘80s has earned the honor of being the longest working person in television. And on Jan. 17, she’s turning 99!

But don’t expect Betty to go all out for this milestone birthday. No, she’s abiding by quarantine guidelines and keeping the B-day festivities low-key. She told Entertainment Tonight that she’s going to spend her special day feeding the two ducks who visit her frequently and preparing her former show The Pet Set (which featured appearances by celebrities and their pets) for its digital re-release next month.

“I am blessed with good health,” she told People, “so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.” In honor of the spunky birthday girl who truly is only as old as she feels (not a day over 50, we’ve heard), we’ve rounded up her funniest GIFs.

Cover Photo: Vincent Sandoval / Contributor (Getty Images)

