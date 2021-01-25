Fun / Culture / Entertainment / Music

Mandatory Music: ‘McCartney III’ Is Easy Listening to Start a Newer Better 2021

by Christopher Osburn

2020 really sucked. For most of us, it was the worst year of our lives. The year ended with a very divided country, turmoil in the streets, and a raging pandemic that seems like it will never end. We all had hope that 2021 would be better. Sadly, the year started off with a proverbial bang when a gigantic mob of Trump-supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building and ran amuck of its inner chambers and offices. With everything going on in the country, to say that we’re in need of a little comfort is a massive understatement. We all need to find a few moments to sit back, relax, not think about our crumbling nation, and just listen to some music.

We suggest McCartney III, the newest solo album from Paul McCartney. The 18th solo album from the former Beatles member, McCartney III is a continuation of his 1970 solo album and McCartney II which was released way back in 1980. When 1990 hit and then 2000 and there was no third installment, fans of the singer simply thought there would never be a third installment. But, on Dec. 18, McCartney III finally dropped. Just like the first two albums, the Lad from Liverpool plays every instrument.

Recorded at his farmhouse in Sussex, England, the album is filled with a mix of rocking tunes and mellow vibes. It’s also all over the place in terms of style which makes us believe that this might be the perfect listening for these tumultuous times. Crank it up, sit back, and relax.

