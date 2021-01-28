Culture / Entertainment

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival Movies We’re Most Excited to See

by Josh Plainse

The Sundance Film Festival (Jan. 28 – Feb. 3) is the largest independent film festival in the United States—documentaries, dramas, short films, and standing ovations. Due to social complications (we don’t need to familiarize you with), Sundance will look a lot different this year. Like every other convention or entertainment gathering, Sundance will be a virtual event, giving the films even more room to breathe. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding filmmakers, new and old, going head-to-head in a battle of beautiful minds. Here are The 2021 Sundance Film Festival Movies We’re Most Excited to See.

Cover Photo: Patriot Pictures

