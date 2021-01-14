10 Unrecognizable Celebrities After Plastic Surgery (Including The Weeknd in His Latest Music Video)

Last week, a new music video called “Save Your Tears” from The Weeknd dropped. In it, the singer is wearing over-the-top prosthetics that make it appear that he has an extensive amount of plastic surgery. Some are hinting that it’s a protest against the artist not being nominated for a 2021 Grammy. Either way, it’s creepy. In the video, the ghoulish singer has a thinned-out nose, puffy cheeks, giant lips, and subtle surgery scars. Luckily, this is simply a character he’s playing. The same can’t be said for other celebrities who went under the knife.

While not everyone ended up deformed and nightmarish, some just lost some of their trademark looks. Either way, here’s our list of the 10 most unrecognizable celebrities after plastic surgery. Check them all out below.

1/10 Axl Rose People age, it’s just a way of life. But sometimes celebrities don’t want to age gracefully. Axl Rose decided that instead of growing older he’d like to have enough work done that he merely looks like he’s wearing an Axl Rose mask.

2/10 Daryl Hannah Daryl Hannah is another actress who had most of her popularity in the '80s. Instead of aging gracefully and taking older roles, she had a crazy amount of plastic surgery and barely resembles the Splash character she played in 1984.



3/10 Jennifer Grey Few actors transformed themselves more than Jennifer Grey. She played the fierce, funny sister in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. But many viewers know her most from Dirty Dancing. While we don’t know how much work she had done, we do know she had a nose job and it completely changed her look and might have ruined her career.

4/10 Lil' Kim At one time, Lil’ Kim was a fairly popular rapper with hits like "Magic Stick" and "No Time." Now, she’s had so much plastic surgery that she looks more like a cartoon character than a rapper.



5/10 Meg Ryan Meg Ryan was one of the most popular romantic comedy actors of the '80s and '90s with roles in hits like When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle. Then the '90s ended and she wasn’t as sought after. She got a ton of plastic surgery and is virtually unrecognizable now.

6/10 Melanie Griffith Carrying on the trend that many of these celebrities were popular in the '80s, Melanie Griffith got so much plastic surgery that she literally doesn’t look anything like the actress who starred in Working Girl and The Bonfire of The Vanities.



7/10 Mickey Rourke While most of us are just used to Mickey Rourke’s appearance, he didn’t always look like this. Perhaps it was the blows his face took during his boxing career, or just aging, but the actor has had a massive amount of plastic surgery over the years.

8/10 Sylvester Stallone Sylvester Stallone is another actor who spent a ton of time under the knife attempting to turn back the clock. It didn’t work. His face now appears to be frozen in a Rocky-like grimace at all times.



9/10 Wayne Newton Wayne Newton might be the world’s best cautionary tale against plastic surgery. The 78-year-old crooner has had so much plastic surgery that he looks more Muppet than man.

10/10 Renée Zellweger The new Zellweger doesn’t look bad, she just doesn’t look like herself. Her trademark squinty eyes are gone, and we just can’t look away. It’s just not the same Renée Zellweger. We want the old one back.

