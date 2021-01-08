This Week in Trailers: Anne Hathaway is ‘Locked Down’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Locked Down. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Locked Down

After acquiring the rights to the ensemble heist romantic comedy-thriller last month, HBO Max has unveiled the first trailer for the latest project from Doug Liman, Locked Down, led by Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The thriller is set to premiere on WarnerMedia’s booming streaming service on Thursday, January 14.

Malcom & Marie

Ahead of its February premiere on the streaming platform, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer and new photos for the John David Washington and Zendaya-led romantic drama Malcolm & Marie. The film is slated to hit Netflix on February 5.

The Reckoning

After having its premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in August, RLJE Films has unveiled the first trailer and poster for Neil Marshall’s upcoming adventure horror pic The Reckoning warning that fear can spread like the plague. The film is set to hit theaters, digital platforms and VOD on February 5.

Sacrifice

Acting icon Barbara Crampton has been in her fair share of horror movies since making her debut in 1983 but the world of Lovecraftian terror is a stomping ground she’s visited a few times before and now she’s back with the first trailer for Andy Collier and Tor Mian’s Sacrifice, which is set to hit select theaters on February 5 and will be followed by a VOD release on February 9 and Blu-ray debut on February 23.

Outside the Wire

Netflix has released the full trailer for their upcoming sci-fi action film titled Outside the Wire, featuring a MCU alum Anthony Mackie as a special android-like soldier who takes a drone pilot lieutenant under his wing. The film will be available for streaming on January 15, 2021.

