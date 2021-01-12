Culture / Sports
Female Commentator Compliments Winning Boxer’s Father on His Good Sperm, Takes the Commentating to Flattering New Awkwardness

by Mandatory Editors

Sports commentators say the darndest things. We get it; it’s a tough job to come up with clever, off-the-cuff quips while a game, match, or bout is happening simultaneously. Mistakes, faux pas, and Freudian slips are bound to happen. But one announcer’s recent flub has collectively made boxing fans blush.

Earlier this month, boxer Ryan Garcia defeated Brit Luke Campbell, taking home the interim WBC lightweight title. The moment of victory came at the 1:58 mark in the seventh round when Garcia hit Campbell with a vicious body shot that sent Campbell to the mat. The referee then waved his hands and ended the match.

But this wasn’t the only Garcia family member to kick ass that night. Sean Garcia, Ryan’s younger brother, defeated Rene Marquez in an earlier contest.

That’s why DAZN commentator Kate Abdo felt the need to congratulate the boxers’ father. Unfortunately, she did so with the most awkward compliment ever.

“You make them pretty, you make them athletic, that’s some good sperm you got there sir,” she said.

Henry slinked away, but fans didn’t seem to mind the off-color commentary. In fact, looking at Abdo’s mentions on Twitter, you get the feeling that guys are dying to be complimented on their little swimmers.

While there are certainly some gender politics to unpack here, we’ll leave that to the academics. The moral of the story? Complimenting someone on their good genes just might be an effective way at getting in their pants.

Cover Photo: Philipp Schmidli / Stringer (Getty Images)

