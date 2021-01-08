The Weeknd Debuts Drastic Plastic Surgery in ‘Save Your Tears’ Music Video (And Fans Are Not Here For It)

The Weeknd is being called the new Michael Jackson. But the comparison isn’t about his music. It’s about his face.

The Grammy Award-winning artist from Canada is taking heat online for his drastic transformation from chubby-cheeked to severely chiseled. The 30-year-old revealed his new look in a music video for his song “Save Your Tears” – and the tune couldn’t be more fitting. One of the lines is: “But then you saw me, caught you by surprise.”

“Surprise” is putting it mildly. We’re unsure what exactly The Weeknd was going for with these facial alterations, but what he got was cheekbones so sharp you could cut a slab of meat with ‘em, a crooked nose, bloated lips, and feminized eyebrows.

Fans were not here for it. Just check out this a sampling of what Twitter had to say about the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer’s ugly mug:

the weeknd really took “cant feel my face” to another level pic.twitter.com/9ErqwyrDlw — Ⲙ₲ (@hugisneeded) January 6, 2021

Kanye West and Jeffree Star’s child pic.twitter.com/94YSGPRnBt — LAIBANANA (@Laiba_nab) January 6, 2021

Some wondered if The Weeknd is preparing to be the next Joker – or if he was going for a Squidward aesthetic. (Pro tip: if your idea of a makeover involves resembling any character from SpongeBob SquarePants, you need a need a new plastic surgeon.)

Who knows where he goes from here – maybe the psychologist’s office? As instructed, we’ll save our tears (but we’re crying inside for the face that was). We’ll still listen to your music, man, but we don’t know if we can look at you anymore.

Cover Photo: Instagram

