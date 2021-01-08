Culture / Entertainment / Sports

Mandatory Predictions: Our Rankings For the 2021 Super Bowl Playoff Champs

by Christopher Osburn

This has been one of the strangest NFL seasons in history. Before it even began, many people predicted that it was silly to think that a full season would be played. When multiple games were pushed to different dates because of COVID outbreaks, these people looked like they might be right. But, somehow, even with most teams playing in front of empty stadiums, a full 16-game season was actually completed.

When all was said and done, 14 teams made the postseason. That means that it’s time to make some predictions. We ranked the 14 teams based on the likelihood that they’ll be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Check back in February to see how wrong (or hopefully right) we were.

Photo: Jamie Squire  (Getty Images)

