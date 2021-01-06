15 Funniest Reaction Tweets to Kanye and Kim Divorce Rumors

We knew this was coming. We just didn’t know when. Rumors have surfaced that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed to splitsville. Page Six broke the news that the most high-profile celebrity couple in the world are headed for divorce.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told the gossip site. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce.”

The couple married in 2014 and shares four children. But West’s mental health struggles, born-again beliefs, and political stances have butted up against Kardashian’s celebrity, social justice work, and ambitious plans, which reportedly include becoming a lawyer and working on a prison reform campaign. There are also rumblings (which we cannot confirm or deny) that involve West having an affair with makeup artist Jeffree Star?! (Story for another post.)

We’re unsure what happens from here, but one thing is certain: Twitter is losing its shit over the Kimye breakup. Some are congratulating Kardashian for getting out while others are looking forward to West’s inevitable divorce album. We are just here for the laughs.

me: “I don’t understand worshipping celebrities or caring about their personal life” also me: “holy shit kanye west and Kim kardashian are getting a divorce???” pic.twitter.com/KofGU2wSRK — Jake (@tigerjake18) January 6, 2021

JUST IN: LIVE LOOK at Kanye discovering he’s being DIVORCED after opening Twitter pic.twitter.com/VQtwPEzfuh — Tilly (Kanye’s Lawyer) (@tillyksg) January 6, 2021

somebody said that kim and kanye gotta sit north down to let her know that sometimes things go south pic.twitter.com/oWjdVfVjYP — taylor (@tayyfab) January 6, 2021

PageSix: Kim and Kanye are getting a divorce

Me: pic.twitter.com/AI7LxSKyoj — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 5, 2021

me: good morni- the timeline: kanye cheated on kim with jeffree star pic.twitter.com/2cKXUyCoHT — humanoid (@ranilwallace) January 6, 2021

divorced dad kanye is gonna be unbearable — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 5, 2021

“the kanye music after the divorce is gonna be fire” the music: pic.twitter.com/t9WDDQxdMv — Anthony J Terminelli (@TermineIIi) January 5, 2021

Hearing the Kanye news but realizing that divorce Album finna be Fire : pic.twitter.com/kxiDNGws8X — Ch (@Chief44445) January 6, 2021

kris jenner on the phone with hulu working out a deal to start filming a new reality show centered around kim and kanye’s divorce pic.twitter.com/qw1CTfXQoe — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 5, 2021

kanye couldn’t keep up with the kardashians — lootlove’s man (@samk3lo_) January 6, 2021

Do you think Kanye is gonna hire Hologram Robert Kardashian as his divorce lawyer? — Rachel Elizabeth (@Rachel_Elizz) January 6, 2021

NBA players sliding into Kim’s DMs after she divorces Kanye pic.twitter.com/feWcjB4KXp — Zi (@zi_was_here) January 6, 2021

Me when I hear that Kim and Kanye are getting a divorce pic.twitter.com/ZC0eZSChkB — (@moongirlbells) January 6, 2021

Are we calling the Kim and Kanye divorce Yexit? — Chris Flynn (@TallFellaChris) January 6, 2021

