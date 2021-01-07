Social Media Is Body-Shaming Kumail Nanjiani For Being Too Jacked, Cancel Culture Likes Their Men Weak

Body shaming is nothing new…but it used to be reserved for a particular body type. (Not condoning; just reporting.) Now, it seems no matter what your body looks like, if it’s on the internet, it’s fair game for people to piss all over. The latest victim of this cancel-culture-on-steroids trend is actor Kumail Nanjiani.

The Silicon Valley star landed a role in Marvel’s upcoming superhero movie Eternals – and buffed up accordingly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn)

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” he told the world with an Instagram pic of his ripped new look. The humble comedian went on to thank all the people who supported him in getting swole, from his trainers to his caterer to his wife.

Nanjiani described the physical pain and the sacrifices required to get fit. His discipline to eat healthy and hit the gym regularly should be praise-worthy. But for haters on the internet, all of Nanjiani’s efforts were cause for complaint.

The controversy started after Nanjiani posted a New Year’s pic of himself enjoying pandan tres leches cake from Mary’s Make Shop in L.A. While his chest and arms were clothed this time, his guns were still visible beneath his long-sleeved shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn)

Immediately, naysayers inserted themselves, accusing Nanjiani of using steroids and looking “unrecognizable.” We won’t post those comments here because they’re based in racism, hatred, and obvious envy that someone previously considered a nerd could actually glow up as much Nanjiani did.

Luckily, others came to the celeb’s defense. (Not that he needs them. He could crush haters with one fist at this point.)

Chris Evans gets jacked for Captain America: “😍🤩😍🤩” Chris Hemsworth gets jacked for Thor: “😍🤩😍🤩” Chris Pratt gets jacked for Star-Lord: “😍🤩😍🤩” Kumail Nanjiani gets jacked for Eternals: “He’s clearly using steroids” I can’t qwhite see what’s the difference. — alias (@itsjustanx) January 3, 2021

Body shaming Kumail Nanjiani for…being jacked? Is way weird. Especially since all the Chris’ have done the same super-soldier program and never got any flack for it. I wonder what the difference is? pic.twitter.com/NIeUf3DwAb — Jake Low (@JacobYLow) January 3, 2021

I’m ready to fight anyone who has anything negative to say about Kumail Nanjiani! pic.twitter.com/r1QACyt9ef — 🌊Nicci (@Nicccixo) January 3, 2021

After Chadwick Boseman’s death there was a lot of talk about “never make fun of people’s bodies, you don’t know what anyone’s going through” but Kumail Nanjiani posts like. an average picture of himself eating dinner and that’s our the window I guess — Jael 💛 (@theshimmer_) January 3, 2021

Let’s make a collective New Year’s resolution to keep our comments off other people’s bodies in 2021. And while you’re at it, stop exercising your fingers on social media and go pump some iron, agro men.

Cover Photo: @kumailn (Instagram)

