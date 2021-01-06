Zoe Kravitz Starts 2021 Off Right With a Divorce, Proving God Does Answer Horny Men’s Prayers

Out with the old, in with the new (dudes)! While some people just talk about all the ways they’re going to change in the new year, some people get right down to kicking ass and taking names. Among the latter: Zoe Kravitz, who has filed for divorce from Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage. Yes, fellas, the dreadlocked daughter of musical icon Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet is back on the market.

A quick recap of their relationship: The couple became romantically linked around October of 2016. Glusman proposed in the most chill way possible – in sweatpants, in the living room – but the pair kept their engagement on the down-low until a Rolling Stone reported noticed Kravitz’s ring in 2018. In June of 2019, they wed at her dad’s Paris home. As recently as this past summer, they appeared to be going strong, if only judging by Kravitz’s Instagram post on the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz)

Glusman also posted a tribute on their special day (which has since been deleted). “You’re my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die,” he wrote to his bride. “Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz.”

We don’t know what went wrong in happily-ever-after land, but it must’ve been bad…because rumor has it Kravitz filed her divorce papers on Glusman’s birthday. Then she followed it up with this meme on her Instagram stories.

Ouch.

Now social media is all abuzz. Thirsty fans are throwing themselves at the newly single Miss Kravitz. (We can only imagine what’s sliding into her DMs.) Others are attaching Kravitz to celebrities like Channing Tatum and A$AP Rocky. Only time will tell if any of these rumblings bear truth…but in the meantime, indulge all you want in the fantasy that maybe, just maybe, you could be Kravitz’s next man…

Cover Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Contributor (Getty Images)

