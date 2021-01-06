Culture / Entertainment / Music
Justin Bieber

Oh, Lord: Justin Bieber Studying to Be Minister at Scandal-Ridden Hillsong Church

by Mandatory Editors

God works in mysterious ways. He also has a whacked sense of humor. And apparently, He’s a Belieber. That’s one way of interpreting Justin Bieber’s latest professional pivot. The 26-year-old pop star reportedly feels called to become a minister of the scandal-ridden megachurch Hillsong.

“Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him,” a source told OK! magazine. “He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year.”

Becoming a man of the cloth didn’t come out of nowhere. Bieber has long sung the praises of Hillsong and credits the congregation for bringing him through a “dark” time that included breakdowns, drug use, and criminal charges. He’s also the church’s most famous backer and sings in the choir. “Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church,” the source said.

The “Holy” singer’s decision to delve into all things sacred comes at an auspicious time; Hillsong’s previous pastor, Carl Lentz, was recently fired for “moral failings” after an extramarital affair came to light. Pastor Lentz is a close friend of Bieber’s, and even baptized the Bieb and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, in a bathtub at Knicks player Tyson Chandler’s home in 2015.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

We’ve no doubt Bieber could easily fill the role of music director at Hillsong, but pastor? It’s a bit of a stretch. Then again, the Big Guy does love calling the unqualified into leadership positions – a concept Bieber will be familiar with if he’s truly studied the Bible. And if not, his God complex will help him fake it ‘til he makes it.

Lord, help us.

Cover Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Coronavirus club: 15 Celebrity Tweets That Will Calm You to Know We’re All in This Together

MORE NEWS:

LOL: 20 Hilarious Tweets From Comedians to Keep You Laughing Through Coronavirus

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.