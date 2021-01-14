The Most Impressive Celebrity Weight Loss Success Stories For Your 2021 Fitspiration

It’s 2021, which means it’s time to stare down those New Year’s resolutions and actually start doing something about them. We’re guessing that losing weight is probably among yours. Dropping pounds is one of the hardest things to do, and if you aren’t motivated, it’s near impossible. But just because you’re not looking forward to healthy eating and moving more (basically the only two proven ways to lose weight and keep it off long-term) doesn’t mean you can’t drum up some motivation.

We’re here to help, with the most impressive celebrity weight loss success stories for your 2021 fitspiration. Sure, these famous faces had a lot of hands-on assistance in transforming their bodies, be it in the form of personal trainers or private chefs. But a lot of what worked for them can work for you, too. Read on, and get off your ass. If they can do it, so can you!

Cover Photos: Adrian Edwards / Contributor and TheStewartofNY / Contributor (Getty Images)

1/8 Khloe Kardashian Kim’s little sister was always the biggest of the Kardashian bunch – until 2015, when she revealed a stunning 35-pound weight loss, thanks to healthy eating and a hardcore fitness routine. Her metamorphosis inspired a spinoff reality show called Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. All we can say is: wowza. Photos: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Contributor (Getty Images) and E! Entertainment

2/8 Ricky Gervais Back in 2011, the British comedian revealed he’d lost 22 pounds with a daily running and weight-lifting routine – no diet changes necessary! Photos: Dave Hogan / Contributor (Getty Images) and NBC



3/8 Jessica Simpson The former pop singer and reality TV show star dropped a whopping 100 pounds after the birth of her third child with husband Eric Johnson. It took her six months to slim down and she credits her success to the help of her trainer. Photo: BG023/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor and Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

4/8 Drew Carey The actor and game show host shed an incredible 80 pounds in 2010 because “I was sick of being fat on the camera.” He did it by nixing carbs and subbing in fruits, veggies, egg whites, and Greek yogurt as well as clocking in 45 minutes of cardio as often as he can. Photos: Steve Granitz / Contributor and JMA/Star Max / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/8 Rebel Wilson The comedic actress declared 2020 “the year of health” and lost an astonishing 60 pounds over the ensuing 12 months with a combination of walking, hiking, weight-lifting, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Photos: NBC and SC Pool - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/8 Chris Pratt The Parks and Rec actor hit 300 pounds and felt “impotent, fatigued, emotionally depressed.” He got motivated to hit the gym for his role in Guardians of the Galaxy and went from doughy to swole, losing 80 pounds before packing on 20 pounds of muscle, in 2014. Photos: Jason LaVeris / Contributor and Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/8 Adele The “Rumor Has It” superstar started slimming down after her divorce in 2019 and debuted the results in an Instagram pic that rocked the internet in May 2020. She credits her 40-pound drop to the Sirtfood diet and a personal trainer. Photos: Glenn Hunt / Stringer (Getty Images) and NBC

8/8 Jonah Hill The Superbad actor has a reputation for weight fluctuation, but his most dramatic drop was between 2016 and 2017, when he slimmed down substantially thanks to a personal trainer and a Jiu Jitsu practice. Photos: Adrian Edwards / Contributor and TheStewartofNY / Contributor (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.