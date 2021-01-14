Culture / Entertainment
celebrity

The Most Impressive Celebrity Weight Loss Success Stories For Your 2021 Fitspiration

by Mandatory Editors

It’s 2021, which means it’s time to stare down those New Year’s resolutions and actually start doing something about them. We’re guessing that losing weight is probably among yours. Dropping pounds is one of the hardest things to do, and if you aren’t motivated, it’s near impossible. But just because you’re not looking forward to healthy eating and moving more (basically the only two proven ways to lose weight and keep it off long-term) doesn’t mean you can’t drum up some motivation.

We’re here to help, with the most impressive celebrity weight loss success stories for your 2021 fitspiration. Sure, these famous faces had a lot of hands-on assistance in transforming their bodies, be it in the form of personal trainers or private chefs. But a lot of what worked for them can work for you, too. Read on, and get off your ass. If they can do it, so can you!

Cover Photos: Adrian Edwards / Contributor and TheStewartofNY / Contributor (Getty Images)

Coronavirus club: 15 Celebrity Tweets That Will Calm You to Know We’re All in This Together

LOL: 20 Hilarious Tweets From Comedians to Keep You Laughing Through Coronavirus

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.