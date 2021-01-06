Tom Hanks Reveals Drastic Dome For Elvis Biopic (This Hairdo’s a Don’t)

The best actors are willing to undergo dramatic transformations to take on their roles. Often, this involves altering their bodies in some way, most commonly in the form of weight gain or weight loss. Some movie stars will dye their hair or wear a wig. Others will alter their eyebrows. But what Tom Hanks did for his role in an upcoming film is downright shocking.

The beloved Academy Award winner was preparing to play Thomas “Colonel Tom” Parker, Elvis’ manager, in the forthcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis. To truly capture the character, he had to get a severe haircut, which he revealed on The Graham Norton Show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to play Colonel Tom Parker,” Hanks, who was wearing a baseball cap, said. He stood and removed the hat. “Can you see that? Look at that thing!”

Well, no, we couldn’t see it, because he was out of frame. (Celebrities – they’re just like us, Zoom gaffes and all!) Norton asked Hanks to sit down and when he did, jaws across the internet dropped because the actor was totally, completely, terribly bald.

“I just scared the children,” Hanks said. “I want to apologize.”

Some men are made to rock a dome. Others, not so much. We love you, Tom Hanks, but we’re afraid you’re in the latter group. Let’s hope his hair grows back fast, because we just can’t get behind this disconcerting new look, even if it is in the name of historically accurate entertainment.

Cover Photo: YouTube

Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.