Ben Affleck’s Ashamed Expression While Picking Up Dunkin’ Delivery Is Quarantine Perfection

We’ve all fallen off the wagon one way or another during this epic coronavirus quarantine. Maybe your wagon was the sobriety wagon. Maybe it was the healthy eating wagon. Maybe it was the “be a good human” wagon. Whatever it was, we can all agree that quarantine has been rough on us. We haven’t always been our best selves. And you know what? We’re not alone. In fact, Ben Affleck is right there with us.

Need proof? Just check out a recent photo that caught the 48-year-old actor stepping out of his California’s Pacific Palisades home (which he now shares with girlfriend Ana de Armas of Knives Out fame). Donning a scruffy beard, a “Believe in Boston” T-shirt that showed off his well-toned bod, and sneakers, Affleck emerged to pick up a cylindrical-shaped package. While hunched over his stoop, he precariously gathered up a tray of Dunkin’ iced coffees and a box of “Munchkins” (aka donut holes) before slinking back behind the gate.

While he did all that, a photog caught the most priceless expression on the former Batman’s face: one of pure exhaustion mixed with shame. It’s the look we’ve been wearing for the past 10 months as we fight our baser urges to surrender 24/7 to junk food, Netflix, and our favorite bathrobe. Yes, Ben Affleck is all of us right now – though we still haven’t managed to make it to the gym…

Cover Photo: BACKGRID

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.