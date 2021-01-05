Culture / Entertainment
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck’s Ashamed Expression While Picking Up Dunkin’ Delivery Is Quarantine Perfection

by Mandatory Editors

We’ve all fallen off the wagon one way or another during this epic coronavirus quarantine. Maybe your wagon was the sobriety wagon. Maybe it was the healthy eating wagon. Maybe it was the “be a good human” wagon. Whatever it was, we can all agree that quarantine has been rough on us. We haven’t always been our best selves. And you know what? We’re not alone. In fact, Ben Affleck is right there with us.

Need proof? Just check out a recent photo that caught the 48-year-old actor stepping out of his California’s Pacific Palisades home (which he now shares with girlfriend Ana de Armas of Knives Out fame). Donning a scruffy beard, a “Believe in Boston” T-shirt that showed off his well-toned bod, and sneakers, Affleck emerged to pick up a cylindrical-shaped package. While hunched over his stoop, he precariously gathered up a tray of Dunkin’ iced coffees and a box of “Munchkins” (aka donut holes) before slinking back behind the gate.

Ben Affleck

While he did all that, a photog caught the most priceless expression on the former Batman’s face: one of pure exhaustion mixed with shame. It’s the look we’ve been wearing for the past 10 months as we fight our baser urges to surrender 24/7 to junk food, Netflix, and our favorite bathrobe. Yes, Ben Affleck is all of us right now – though we still haven’t managed to make it to the gym…

Cover Photo: BACKGRID

COVID Cravings: 10 Weird Foods You’re Suddenly Into (And What Science Has to Say About It)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Ranked: The Worst Foods to Eat Before You Bone

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.