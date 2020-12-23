Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Christmas Movie Battles: ‘Fred Claus’ vs. ‘Four Christmases’

by Nick Perkins

When it comes to holiday movies, there are certain actors we think of that really conjure the Christmas spirit. Jimmy Stewart in It’s a Wonderful Life. Tim Allen in The Santa Clause. Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. These are the films we remember, and the actors we remember them in. But one name is noticeably absent when it comes to Christmas flicks. This is surprising, because this name has starred in two, count ‘em two, different Christmas movies. The man is an enigma. He’s a tour de force in every film he appears in. Whether he’s fast-talking his way into the pants of some honeysweetiebaby in Swingers, brawling in cell blocks, or switching bodies with teenage girls, this man can do it all…especially when it comes to Christmas movies.

The man we’re talking about is Vince Vaughn and, in this house, it’s not Christmas until we’ve watched his holiday films: Fred Claus and Four Christmases. These two films are on par with A Christmas Story and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas when it comes to cherished holiday classics. If you haven’t seen the films (and shame on you if you haven’t) the premises are simple. In Fred Claus, Vince Vaughn portrays the older brother of Santa, who holds a certain amount of resentment for Saint Nick. Cause he’s, ya know, a saint and everything. Try living in that shadow. And in Four Christmases, Vince Vaughn plays a man who must, along with his girlfriend, spend four different Christmases with each other’s families. It’s very true to life for those of us who come from broken homes.

Both films are classics in their own right, but which one is better? That is the eternal question, and it’s one that we will attempt to answer. So buckle up, kiddos. This is the holiday edition of Mandatory Movie Battles: Fred Claus vs. Four Christmases.

So, in a total blowout, Fred Claus wins again and earns its right at the top of the Christmas movie pantheon.

Overall Winner: Fred Claus

