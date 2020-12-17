Gal Gadot Tries Taco Bell For the First Time; Somehow Makes it Look Delicious

It’s hard to believe, but there are still some people out there who’ve never tried Taco Bell. What kind of a person, we wonder, has never made a “run for the border”? Now we know: people like Gal Gadot, the actress best known as Wonder Woman.

On a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 35-year-old Israeli actor had her first taste of one of the fast-food chain’s tacos. “It smells good,” she said as she opened the wrapper. Her first bite elicited an “mmm.” Then she raised her eyebrows, did a little dance, motioned at her mouth (which had formed into a smile), and gave the taco a thumbs-up.

“Flavorful, salty, different textures,” she commented, then took another bite, because (we hate to admit it), Taco Bell is irresistible, even though we always regret eating it later. “This is amazing! I can’t believe I never tried it!” Gadot exclaimed.

It wasn’t the only new food she tried while on the show. She started with eggnog, which seemed to confuse her more than anything. “The egg is cooked? Like, it’s OK, it’s been pasteurized, right?” she asked Fallon. After a cautious sip, she concluded, “Maybe with rum it’s better, but it’s just very thick.”

She also chowed down on a Ho-Ho, which she declared “really sweet. It’s good, it’s soft, it’s delicious.” She didn’t exactly seem enthused, though. The taco was definitely the highlight of her introduction to iconic American foods.

To his credit, Fallon also participated in the cultural culinary swap. He tried sufganiyot (a kind of jelly-filled doughnut), which he deemed “unbelievable” and “delicious.” Then it was on to gefilte fish, which he prepared to try with a garbage can on hand. Turns out, it wasn’t as bad as he anticipated. “I like it,” he said. “Not bad if they changed the way it looked and the packaging.”

Clearly, though, the winner here was Gadot and her tasty taco. (That doesn’t sound right, does it? Or does it?) Either way, the red-lipped, high-cheekboned, black-nailed beauty is all the snack we’ll ever need.

Cover Photo: NBC

