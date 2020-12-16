Chris Pine to Star in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie

Dungeons & Dragons stans have something to look forward to following the announcement that Chris Pine is in negotiations to star in a film adaptation of the popular tabletop role-playing game that has fascinated fantasy nerds for decades.

The movie is being written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley who are known for the Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman-led comedic romp Game Night. While originally scheduled for November of 2021 release, the new D&D flick’s debut has since been delayed to May 27, 2022.

This isn’t the first attempt to translate the game to the silver screen. Another adaptation, also titled Dungeons & Dragons, dropped back in 2000 and starred Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans and Jeremy Irons. It flopped – hard.

It’s unclear what role Pine might play in the film – plot details are still under wraps – but the cast will likely feature humans, elves, orcs, and other creatures. We’re going to go ahead and guess that as the leading man, Pine would be a contender for the coveted position of Dungeon Master?

Only time will tell. And at the speed this film is moving, it might take just as long to come to fruition as a real game of Dungeons & Dragons takes to finish.

Cover Photo: Michael Tran / Stringer (Getty Images)

