Naomi Campbell Somehow Makes Hazmat Suits Attractive, Buys In Bulk Which Is Super Hot

by Mandatory Editors

Safe is sexy. At least in 2020 it is. And here to model it for you is Naomi Campbell, the former queen of the catwalk.

In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Campbell revealed that she swears by hazmat suits to keep her COVID-19-free while traveling. “I bought [the hazmat suits] in bulk and I bought them on subscription, so they keep coming,” she said. “There was one point when my subscription hadn’t come because they’d run out, and I panicked, even though I wasn’t going anywhere.”

Campbell was way ahead of the curve on PPE. She started donning the suits as far back as March. Of course she made them look hot (and we don’t mean steamy, though they do look like that, too). She’s still got it, even at 50 years old.

“It was funny because when I first wore one people were like, ‘She should give that to the hospital. Why’s she stealing?’ They were acting like I was stealing supplies from the hospital … So I started answering back, saying, ‘I got it on Amazon! I got it on Amazon!’ I bought it fair and square on the internet,” she said.

Smart. (Which is also sexy.)

Campbell apparently still has sway in the fashion world. This year, the prestigious Fashion Museum Bath in England asked for the suit she wore at the start of the pandemic to be placed in their collection.

Let’s hope that’s where this hellish year is headed – into the history books, fading into a quaint mention of time past that we’ll all soon forget. But until then – suit up as best you can. (Or just stay home. Staying home is sexy, too.)

Cover Photos: Instagram

