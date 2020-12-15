Mandatory Man: Jeff Bridges Uses Health Update to Uplift Others

The Dude abides. Almost two months after revealing his lymphoma diagnosis, actor Jeff Bridges has shared an update on Instagram about his health. The pic shows The Big Lebowski star bald but smiling, with a furry new best friend on his lap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bridges (@thejeffbridges)

The bulleted caption reads:

Here’s the latest:

•Feeling good

• Shaved my head

• Got a puppy – Monty

• Had a Birthday – 71, man

A link in his bio directs fans to a page on his website – kind of like an artsy blog. “Well…here’s the next batch of what I want to point out,” reads the loopy text. “Music – we need it, man & all our musicians are having a hell of a time making a living these days w/ the COVID deal.” So Bridges shares music by his friend John Goodwin, plus PayPal and Venmo links.

Next, Bridges sheds light on Bernie Glassman and the Zen Peacemakers. “O, man, Bern. Gotta dig what he was up to & what he caused to happen.” There are links to videos of the late Zen Buddhist roshi and one of his quotes: “When we see the world as one body, it’s obvious that we heal everyone at the same time that we heal ourselves, for there are no ‘others.’”

Then Bridges highlights a commercial “of sorts” that he did for No Kid Hungry. “The health of our children can serve as a compass, letting us know if we’re on course or not — we’re off course,” he writes.

The playful multimedia post concludes with a graphic of a surfer riding a wave beneath the word “Cowabunga.”

“And, this…well…just because it’s such a great reminder how wonderful life can be,” Bridges writes. “Be love.”

Maintaining a positive attitude despite the shitshow that has been 2020 – and in the face of cancer? Now that’s true grit we can get behind.

Cover Photo: Instagram

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.