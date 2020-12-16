Ranked! Hollywood’s 10 Hottest Silver Foxes (Including Owen Wilson Going Gray For ‘Loki’)

Going gray isn’t what it used to be. Whereas dudes used to retreat to the bathroom in shame with a box of Just For Men, now those silver locks are worn with pride. Gray hair infuses men with sophistication, an air of wisdom, and, yeah, a little (or a lot) of sex appeal. Need proof? Just check out the aptly-named silver screen, where actors graciously don gray locks on the regular.

The latest celebrity to go gray? Owen Wilson, in his role as Mobius M. Mobius in the forthcoming Disney+ series Loki. In honor of this exciting makeover, we ranked Hollywood’s 10 Hottest Silver Foxes. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s gotta do it.

1/10 10. Owen Wilson We haven't seen enough of Owen Wilson's new look yet to give him a higher ranking, but we can't wait to see how gray hair changes our perception of his performance.

2/10 9. John Slattery Gray hair means serious business, and that's what we think of every time we see Mad Men alum John Slattery.



3/10 8. Daniel Day-Lewis Daniel Day Lewis' locks are every bit as refined as the gowns his character designs in Phantom Thread.

4/10 7. Antonio Banderas Antonio Banderas' best performance yet (in Pain and Glory) coincided with him embracing his salt-and-pepper look. Coincidence? We think not.



5/10 6. Steve Carell Steve Carell was always a paternal (or rather, patronizing) presence on The Office. Now with his gray hair, he gives off Papa Bear vibes and we are here for it.

6/10 5. Hugh Grant Hugh Grant has aged, but he's aged well. The silver locks add new complexity and depth to the characters he plays. Bye, bye rom-com rep.



7/10 4. Harrison Ford It's hard to imagine Harrison Ford's hair was ever any other color. The gray shade fits his grizzled face.

8/10 3. Jeremy Irons Maybe it's because he's British, but Irons oozes gravitas, and the gray hair only makes it more so.



9/10 2. Richard Gere The most unbelievable part of Pretty Woman? That a man with luscious silver locks like Richard Gere didn't get nabbed up by anyone before Vivian Ward came along.

10/10 1. George Clooney No one does gray as elegantly as Clooney does. His mane is so aesthetically pleasing they should make statues out of it. All hail the king of silver foxes!

