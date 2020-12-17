Saul Goodman Goes John Wick In ‘Nobody’ Trailer, Demands His Daughter’s Kitty Bracelet Back

It’s been a long time since Bob Odenkirk was a nobody; starting as a writer for Saturday Night Live (1987-1995) and creating a sketch comedy series with David Cross, Mr. Show with Bob and David (1995-1998). However, we know Odenkirk’s for his role as Saul Goodman from AMC’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. His work as the scam artist turned lawyer, representing criminals like meth kingpin Heisenberg, bridged the gap between comedy and (violent) drama.

Odenkirk’s latest project, written by Derek Kolstad and produced by David Leitch (John Wick vets), embraces a pulpy manifestation of the latter. Check out the trailer for the action/thriller Nobody below.

With Keanu Reeves busy playing an asshole in Cyberpunk 2077 (miscast?), Odenkirk is taking a shot at the prolific ex-hitman trope. His character is Hutch Mansell, a family man suffering from PTSD. When thieves break into his home, he refuses to defend himself or his family. This incident causes his family and friends to label him a “nobody” until he intervenes to help a woman being harassed, putting him in the crosshairs of a drug lord and revealing his past as “an auditor. The last guy you [want] to see at your door because it [means] you [don’t] have long to live.”

We know what some of you are thinking; isn’t Odenkirk a little old to be wielding machine guns, engaging in expert hand-to-hand combat, and dropping bodies? There are already enough Liam Neeson movies. Counter argument: Nesson is 10 years older than Odenkirk, who is only 2 years older than Reeves (even though he doesn’t look it). Grant Odenkirk the same courtesy you do Reeves and suspend your disbelief—in the movies, superheroes are real, Vin Diesel is cool, black coffee instantly sobers you up, and people rarely go to the bathroom—Odenkirk might as well be 20.

The Nobody original theatrical release was scheduled for Aug. 14, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Pictures pushed it back to Feb. 26, 2021. That release date appears to be set in stone and, based on the trailer, one thing appears certain: it’s not “all good, man.” Lalo Salamanca better watch his back.

Cover Photo: Universal Pictures

