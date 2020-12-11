Culture / Entertainment / Music
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Wins Best Christmas Card Idea, But She Already Had Us at ‘Illicit Affairs’

by Mandatory Editors

Sending out Christmas cards kind of became an antiquated tradition once the internet came along, but Taylor Swift has always been a fan of vintage everything. She’s bringing back the trend while also supporting the USPS. And, sorry, but she’s already won the Christmas Card of the Year award.

As seen on one recipient’s Twitter account, the card features Swift’s three cats all decked out for the holidays, complete with party hat, Santa cap, and a generous pour of what appears to be Champagne. Because she’s Taylor Swift, the black-and-white, foggy, woodsy background is the same as her Folklore album cover.

“Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore,” reads the inscription on the card. “Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management.”

Swift’s die-hard fans (aka “Swifties”) immediately pounced on the card, wanting to know how they could get their own from their favorite pop singer of all time.

“I would ruin myself a million little times for this Christmas card,” one Twitter user wrote, referencing Swift’s song “Illicit Affairs.”

“Still waiting on @taylorswift13 to send my Christmas card so I can die happy,” tweeted another.

Apparently, Swift’s cats are as famous as she is. Last month, British retailer Matalan declared her three felines were the most-searched-for celebrity pets of the year, clocking in at 979,000 entries on Google.

If you didn’t get a Christmas card from Taylor Swift (like most of us), you’re not completely left out in the cold: Swift just dropped a new album, Evermore. Talk about the perfect present for music fans! Consider it the Christmas card you can play on repeat.

