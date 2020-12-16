The History of Swear Words: Nicholas Cage Set to Ironically Host Docuseries About What We Scream While Watching Nic Cage Movies

Back in 1972, comedian George Carlin made international headlines when he listed the “seven dirty words” you can’t say on television in a monologue. If you’re an adult, you don’t have to think very hard to figure out which words he referenced. Flash forward to 2020 and you still can’t say any of those words on broadcast TV. But apparently, you can on Netflix. That’s because Nicolas Cage is set to host an upcoming streaming docu-series called History of Swear Words, a historical look at the naughty words our mother scolded us for saying.

The six-episode series details some of our favorite four-letter words, including “fuck,” “shit,” “bitch,” “dick,” and “damn.” The episodes are an easily digestible 20 minutes each and the Face Off actor will interview experts, historians, and celebrities about the profane proclamations.

Produced by Funny or Die, a bearded Cage will invite guests like comedians Jim Jefferies, Nikki Glaser, Joel Kim Booster, and actors Nick Offerman, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sarah Silverman to talk about their favorite bad words.

This isn’t the first time the Con Air actor has been linked to Netflix. In the spring, we learned that he will be starring in a scripted series about “Tiger King” Joe Exotic. While there’s no set date for that eagerly awaited series, History of Swear Words will be a late holiday present when it drops on the streaming service on Jan. 5.

Photo: Netflix

