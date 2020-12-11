Kim Kardashian Heats Up Instagram With Steamy Hot Tub Selfie in Leather Bikini (Don’t Break the Internet Kim, It’s All We Have!)

You gotta give it up to Kim Kardashian. The 40-year-old celebrity who made a name for her entire family on reality TV (before branching off into fashion, makeup, and video games) knows how to keep her name on news feeds and her every move trending. Haters may call her an attention whore, and they’re not wrong, but the fact is: she’s good at what she does.

The latest example: the luscious mother of four (!) posted a thirst trap on Instagram that almost broke the internet. The pic was taken while Kardashian was on vacation. In it, she wore a teeny-tiny bikini – made of leather. To make the image even steamier, she was posed in a hot tub, hands over her head, and mouth all a-pout. “Always find your light!” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Gawking at Kardashian (which you should definitely do; that’s the whole point) and her unbelievable body, it’s hard to think of someone who looks better in a bikini than she does. (Over 5.4 million Instagram users agree.) It’s even harder to imagine why her husband Kanye West doesn’t spend his every single minute worshipping her rather than tweeting maniacally and pulling stupid stunts like running for president.

Kim, we will forever be your grateful admirers. Keep posting those jaw-dropping selfies. But, please, don’t break the internet. It’s all we have.

Photo: Angela Weiss / Contributor (Getty Images)

