Floyd Mayweather to Return For Fight Against YouTuber For His Lunch Money

Here’s a boxing (mis)match if we’ve ever heard one. Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTuber Logan Paul are facing off in a “super exhibition” fight scheduled for Feb. 20, 2021. Fans can watch the bout on pay-per-view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

If you’re a betting man, it wouldn’t be hard to win big with this fight. Mayweather is undefeated, with a record of 50-0. Paul has a whopping two fights beneath his belt, both with vlogger/rapper Olajide “KSI” Olatunji. The first bout was a draw and Paul lost the second one. (Cue Paul exclaiming, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!” a la Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumber.)

Mayweather’s last major victory was against Conor McGregor in 2017, after which, he retired. He came out of retirement his year, telling CNN en Español that “as of right now, I’m doing exhibitions. I’m 100% sure that I’m not fighting against any boxer anymore.”

Where did Paul get the idea that he could fight? Oh, maybe from his brother. Jake Paul, who knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson last week.

We imagine there’s a pretty big payday involved, too, even if he loses. Still, we wouldn’t get in the ring with Mayweather just for kicks – unless we wanted to have our brains scrambled.

Cover Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff and Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Stringer (Getty Images)

