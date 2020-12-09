Culture / Entertainment
kiss

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Recreated ‘Cruel Intentions’ Kiss and For a Moment We Forgot it Was Still 2020

by Mandatory Editors

Hard to believe, but the most-talked-about girl-on-girl kiss to ever occur in a Hollywood flick turned 21 this year. Of course we mean the legendary smooch between Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar in Cruel Intentions.

On Sunday night’s “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special, the duo accepted a new award for their lip-locking feat, which Gellar dubbed “the single most awarded kiss in cinema history.”

“Thank you MTV, for not just recognizing the kiss now with the Golden G.O.A.T.,” Gellar said. Blair added, “…but also with a popcorn trophy back in 2000 for best kiss.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair)

The kiss was indeed noteworthy for its time.

“I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value, but because it was a catalyst for so many young people, to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and to help make people comfortable to be who they really are,” Blair said.

“It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture. And also it was super hot,” Gellar added.

If you were alive and watching MTV back in 2000, you may remember these two beautiful ladies gave audiences a mini-reenactment of the kiss at the awards ceremony that year:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair)

But the world was ready for another. And boy did we get it. Unfortunately, the kiss was pre-empted by the pandemic, just like everything else good and holy this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV (@mtv)

For a split second before we realized there was a glass divider there, we totally forgot it was 2020. Sigh.

Cover Photo: Columbia Pictures

