This Week in Trailers: Liam Neeson is ‘The Marksman’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Marksman. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Open Road

The Marksman

OpenRoad has unveiled the new trailer for its upcoming thriller The Marksman, starring Liam Neeson, Jacob Perez, Teresa Ruiz and Juan Pablo Raba. The film opens in theaters on January 22.

The Dig

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming drama film adaptation of The Dig, based on author John Preston’s 2007 novel of the same name. The video features Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan as their characters discover an ancient Anglo-Saxon burial site while the country is on the brink of World War II. Also starring Lily James, the film will arrive in select theaters on January 15, 2021, followed by its streaming debut on January 29, 2021.

The Prom

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Netflix surprised audiences with the first full trailer and character poster for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming screen adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway musical The Prom featuring an ensemble cast with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden and more!

We Can Be Heroes

Netflix has finally released the full We Can Be Heroes trailer for Robert Rodriguez’s newest action-adventure film, featuring the children of superheroes as they must band together to save their parents from Alien invaders who have kidnapped them. Starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Priyanka Chopra (Quantico), the film will be available for streaming on Friday, December 25.

Penguin Bloom

The official trailer for Glendyn Ivin’s forthcoming film adaptation of Penguin Bloom has been released, featuring Naomi Watts as she portrays a mother having a difficult time accepting her sudden paralysis. Based on Bradley Trevor Greive and Cameron Bloom’s best-selling novel of the same name, the film’s North American distribution rights were recently acquired by Netflix and is set to make its streaming debut on January 27, 2021.

