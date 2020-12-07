Culture / Entertainment
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Admits to Having ‘A Lot of FaceTime Sex’ (That Makes One of Us)

by Mandatory Editors

We don’t know what your quarantine sex life looks like, but if it’s anything like ours, it’s pretty lame. Not so apparently for Miley Cyrus, who recently confessed in an interview with Howard Stern that she is getting her needs met – virtually.

“I do a lot of FaceTime sex — it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID,” Cyrus said. “I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people … it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s f–ked up.”

The 28-year-old broke up with Cody Simpson this summer and admitted that the pandemic is a “really interesting and challenging [time] for any sort of dating or meeting people.”

Though she was once married to Chris Hemsworth, the “Wrecking Ball” singer has dated all across the gender spectrum.

“I love people, I love who I love, I’ve had relationships with all genders and I’m down,” she told Stern. “Right now I’m kind of in the mood for some D, but I’m down for whatever, honestly.”

While we’re happy that the pop singer is getting her rocks off, we just can’t, um, get behind touchless sex. We may as well take ourselves out of the equation and watch attractive people get it on in porn or use our imaginations and read erotica instead.

But if, like Cyrus, FaceTime sex scratches the itch, by all means, bang and click away. The most important thing is staying safe…and (a close second) feeling satisfied.

