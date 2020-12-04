Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory December 2020 Streaming Guide For a Classic Cold Weather Season

by Josh Plainse

What makes something classic? What makes something cold? Well, December is cold and that which is classic is considered to be of the highest quality (retrospectively). 2020 certainly won’t be referred to as a classic year but December could be a classic month—it all depends upon what we decide to stream, right? As the weather outside becomes frightful, there are plenty of movies and TV shows to watch from the comfort of your couch once you finish The Mandalorian. Here is our streaming guide featuring 14 of the most notable, entertainment courtesy of all your favorite subscriptions that should help make the cold weather season classic

Cover Photo: Netflix

Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

The Endless Binge: 13 TV Shows That Would’ve Been Perfect to Have Never Completely Finished

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.