‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Pops the Question at 51 (Guess How Young His Bride-to-Be Is)

Matthew Perry is getting married! The 51-year-old actor best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends announced to People magazine that he proposed to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz and she said yes!

“I decided to get engaged,” he told People. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

While Perry is on the older side of engaged dudes, his bride-to-be is (unsurprisingly) not even old enough to have watched Friends when it originally aired on NBC’s Must-See TV lineup on Thursday nights. Hurwitz, a literary manager, is 29. That’s a 22-year age difference for those keeping score at home.

The couple has been dating since 2018. They spent the holidays together last year and Hurwitz posted a photo of the couple on Instagram. The caption read: “According to my parents’ custody agreement, my mother was not allowed to have a Christmas tree…Fortunately, there’s no such agreement for a daughter’s boyfriend, so Hurwitz gets a treeeeeeee!!!”

Um…OK. If you’re still butthurt about your parents’ custody agreement, maybe you’re not mature enough to get in a marriage of your own yet. Not that that’s stopping Hurwitz. One glance at her Instagram bio and you get the feeling that being Matthew Perry’s girlfriend is a huge part of her identity.

Photo: Instagram

Yikes. Look, we’re happy for you, Matt, we just aren’t sure this is going to last. If it doesn’t, maybe you can star in a new spinoff called Just Friends.

Cover Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.