Star Wars Stocking Stuffer: You Can Now Buy Baby Yoda’s Macarons Munchies From ‘The Mandalorian’

While the titular Mandalorian is the main character of The Mandalorian, it’s hard to argue that “Baby Yoda” isn’t the most popular character. He’s tiny, adorable, and actually not a child because he’s like 60 years old. But, since whatever type of creature he ages differently than humans, he’s pretty much a tiny, green toddler. While the Mandalorian is slaying giant sand dragons and freeing towns from tyrants, “The Child” is being mischievous and stealing our hearts. But, in a recent episode, he stole more than that.

While he was plopped into the middle of a schoolroom, he spied a fellow student eating some bright blue macarons. He reached for them, babbled, and made it obvious he wanted one. The kid pretty much told him to buzz off. So, when he turned to the teacher, Baby Yoda used the force to steal the cookies. The student looks over in shock to see the tiny, green being munching on his cookies.

Instead of paying attention to the rest of the episode, we wondered what exactly those cookies tasted like. Luckily, we can all find out because Williams Sonoma just released macarons inspired by the TV show.

Named after the planet where the sugary theft occurred, they’re called Navarro Nummies. A case of 12 of these blue, French-style almond macarons (with vanilla filling) is available for $49.95 for a limited time. They’re the perfect gift for the Baby Yoda fan in your life. Or, better yet, save them for yourself and munch on them while you binge the new season.

Photo: Disney +

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.