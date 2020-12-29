Mandatory Celebrity Battles: Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard (Will They Meet Again in the Unemployment Line?)

The latest in Hollywood’s domestic catastrophe saw Johnny Depp forced to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3 (and be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen) after losing a belligerent libel case, in which a British judge called the allegations that he’s a wife-beater “substantially true.” As a result, droves of fans signed a petition insisting that Depp’s ex, Amber Heard, suffer a similar fate and be removed from Aquaman 2. That Change.org declaration of war, claiming “[Heard] has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood” and “[created] false accounts of [Depp] being the abuser,” has already garnered over 1.6 million signatures (with a goal of 3 million).

Heard told Entertainment Weekly, “Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’ happen. I’m excited to get started next year.” Well, Ms. Heard, it would seem that millions of fans don’t foresee you getting started next year. That said, will Heard get to stay on Aquaman 2? Should she? If not, why hasn’t she already joined Depp, who claims to be wrongly accused, on the unemployment line? In this edition Mandatory Celebrity Battle, we analyze the epic controversy, pit Depp against Heard, and attempt to predict the future.

1/6 Humble Beginnings Depp and Heard underwent their tumultuous divorce in 2016. Heard accused Depp of being an abusive drunk with a proclivity for self-harm (saying he engaged in some pretty demented finger painting). Depp vehemently denied the allegations saying that Heard was the abusive one, who severed his finger after throwing a broken Vodka bottle at him. A police investigation found no evidence of any crime being committed. Regardless, the pair settled later that same year, Heard donating the resulting $7 million to charity. In a joint statement, they agreed that neither of them had intended any form of abuse or "false accusations for financial gain." It all appeared to be over with until Depp was cast as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise... Winner: Tie

2/6 Shots Fired During what can be considered a crucial period for the #MeToo Movement, Depp and Warner Bros. faced immediate backlash/criticism following the casting announcement. Director David Yates and writer J.K Rowling came to Depp’s aid, citing the aforementioned police investigation and settlement as proof of Depp’s innocence. Heard took this as her cue (or it could just be a coincidence); the actress went on to pen a piece for The Washington Post in which she opened up about being a victim of domestic abuse. Although she didn’t name Depp, given the timing, his involvement was heavily implied. That editorial basically broke their peace treaty, prompting the British paper, The Sun, to call Depp a “wife-beater.” Winner: Heard



3/6 Depp’s Defense Depp filed a $50 million civil suit against Heard for her editorial and a civil suit against The Sun for their reporting. The latter has been in the news a lot lately and its resolution (in which Depp lost) is what led to Depp being asked to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3. What’s surprising about the outcome of that case is that libel law in the UK tends to favor the person filing the suit (whereas in the U.S., the First Amendment works in favor of investigative reporters). So, even in Great Britain, the burden of proof had been satisfied for 12 of the 14 allegations The Sun reported on—in the eyes of Judge Nicol, Depp is indeed a wife-beater. Winner: Heard

4/6 Evidence Against Heard #JusticeforJohnny is working overtime to get Heard removed as Mera from any upcoming DC films (The Synder Cut, Aquaman 2, etc.). Many now believe Heard to have been the instigator in her spats with Depp, the latter acting only in self-defense. However, it wasn’t until a phone conversation between Depp and Heard was released—in which Heard admits to hitting Depp and taunts him by saying things like “no one will believe you” while he pleads peace, justice, and the American way—that this train of thought began to permeate popular culture. Anyone who has listened to the recording will, at the very least, admit that Heard is as much to blame for the dysfunction (understatement) as Depp. Winner: Depp



5/6 The Bright Side For Captain Jack It’s worth noting that Depp’s defamation suit against Heard is still in play and Warner Bros. did not fire him. Following the civil case against The Sun, the studio was nervous about continuing to employ Depp; the results of the case may hurt Depp’s image but he still hasn’t committed a crime. So, again, Warner Bros. asked Depp to resign under the contractual agreement and that he still be paid his $10 million salary. Whatever good Warner Bros. thought this would do for them appears to be a moot point as they are under fire and Depp is free to focus on seeking justice (if that indeed is what it is) with let’s face it, overwhelming support from fans. Winner: Depp

6/6 Why Warner Bros. Won’t Ask Heard to Resign...Yet For the same reason that the studio still had to pay Depp, they cannot break their contract with Heard. Since no criminal or civil judgment has been ruled against Heard, the court of public opinion’s ramblings are just that, conjecture. While people have certainly been dropped from projects in the past for less than a petition with over 1.6 million signatures (fun fact: the petition to remake the final season of Game of Thrones received 1.8 million signatures...) before, it’s unlikely they’ll make a move against Heard which almost directly contradicts their recent decision with Depp. Although, it would make sense to cut ties with both of them, making everyone happy. That said, if Depp wins his civil suit against Heard and proves that she lied in her editorial, Warner Bros. will probably ask Heard to step down. The keyword there is ask—she doesn’t have to (nor did Depp, technically). Heard is still set to play Mera in Aquaman 2 and if recent comments are any indication, she has no intention of backing down. Winner: Heard?

With Hollywood scared shitless of touching Depp with anything shorter than an Elder Wand and Heard resolute in her convictions to stay on as Mera in Aquaman 2, all eyes are on the pair’s upcoming civil suit. If Depp wins, it’s on Heard to resign. If Heard wins, she will be Mera, fulfilling her contractual obligations with the studio. Afterward, she’ll probably have trouble finding work for a while. She hasn’t exactly come off as dignified or trustworthy throughout this ordeal (let’s face it, her testimonies look like bad audition tapes) and the fans have taken notice—the customer, after all, is always right.

Overall Winner: No One

