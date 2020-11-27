Julia Louis-Dreyfus Spoofs Rudy Giuliani In ‘Veep’ Reunion Announcement

Oh, Rudy. You used to be a mayor New Yorkers admired (and that isn’t an easy feat by any means). Now you’re just a sad man to be mocked. But mock we must. The latest celeb to take on this task? Julia Louis-Dreyfus, aka the star of HBO’s now retired political satire Veep (and the plucky Elaine from the classic ‘90s sitcom Seinfeld).

In a recent social media post, the politically active comedic actor appeared with hair dye running down her face, making fun of Giuliani’s hair dye disaster at a recent press conference regarding voter fraud (of which no evidence has been found) in the 2020 presidential election.

“2020 won’t stop ripping off VEEP, so we had to do something about it,” the caption read.

The video shows snippets from an episode of the series featuring an endless recount (this time in Nevada) and Louis-Dreyfus’ character Selena Meyer urging her staff to stop the process.

“Over the last several weeks, many brave and patriotic Americans have come forward having witnessed similarities between our ongoing election and the TV show ‘Veep,'” Louis-Dreyfus said in the video. “[It’s] not just a singular example but a pattern that repeats itself over and over, literally thousands – or hundreds of thousands – of cases. To any experienced investigator or prosecutor, this would suggest there was a plan from a centralized place specifically focused on Veep.”

Here’s where she full-on makes fun of Giuliani.

“Have you watched Veep? Have you? It’s one of my favorites. With the nice lady?” (Though in Giuliani’s case, it was My Cousin Vinny.)

The bit was Louis-Drefus’ way of announcing a Veep cast reunion in the form of a virtual table read of the uncut, Emmy award-winning episode “Mother.”

Get in on the hilarity – and stick it to Giuliani and his Republican goons – by going to www.showupforgeorgia.com to reserve your ticket for the Sunday, Dec. 6 event. Entertainment and an opportunity to support voter turnout efforts for the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff elections? That’s a winning ticket if we ever saw one.

Cover Photo: Instagram

