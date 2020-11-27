Culture / Entertainment
Pete Davidson

It’s a Wonderful Remake: Pete Davidson Cast in Iconic Jimmy Stewart Role of Christmas Classic

by Mandatory Editors

It’s a Wonderful Life, perhaps the most classic Christmas film ever, is getting an all-star remake. That’s not such big news given that every fan-favorite film seems to be getting a modern update these days. What is huge – and might surprise some Wonderful Life loyalists – is the new leading man.

Pete Davidson, known for his roles in films like The King of Staten Island, Big Time Adolescence, and Trainwreck, is taking over as George Bailey, the character indelibly linked to Jimmy Stewart in the 1946 holiday flick. His co-star is none other than Maude Apatow, aka director Judd Apatow’s daughter. They will be joined by castmates Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, B.D. Wong, and Michael Shannon, as well as a few “special surprise guests.”

It’s all part of Ed Asner’s one-night-only live virtual table read live streaming at 5 p.m. PST and 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 13. The event benefits the Ed Asner Family Center, a non-profit that supports special needs children and their families through mental health and enrichment initiatives.

“We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair,” said Matthew Asner, co-founder of the Ed Asner Family Center, in a statement. “Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home . . . It will be a very meaningful night!”

The casting choice is kind of apropos given the film’s morbid plot: family man George Bailey contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve, only to be taken under the wing of a guardian angel and shown how his wife and community would have been affected if he had never been born.

Davidson can definitely do depressed, but isn’t such a downer that viewers want to tune him out, so we look forward to seeing how he can take the character of George Bailey and work his magic this holiday season.

Cover Photo: Liberty Films / Universal Pictures

Single bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

MORE NEWS:

Bah, humbug: RANKED! 10 Worst Airports to Get Stuck in During the Holidays

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.