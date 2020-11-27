Fleet Tweet: 12 Celebrity Twitter Fails That Could Have Benefited Greatly From the New 24-Hour Fleets Function

Twitter is a breeding ground for regrettable thoughts. Who among us hasn’t tweeted something, only to realize with time that we really shouldn’t have shared that sentiment with the rest of the world? Well, the social media platform finally got hip to the fact that some tweets are better left unread because it’s introduced it’s “Fleets” feature.

What are fleets? They’re the equivalent of writing a tweet in disappearing ink. Or, for a less antiquated metaphor, it’s just a copycat feature of limited-time-only content options already available on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

The fleet announcement was made in (what else) a tweet.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

“That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets!” read the tweet.

Post a musing, photo, or video, and it’ll stay live on your feed for 24 hours. Then, poof! Into the ether it goes. The only problem with this, of course, is that the internet is written in ink. Nothing is ever truly erased, not as long as screenshotting is still a thing.

“Some of you tell us that Tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent,” Twitter said in a statement. “Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings.”

If you suspect you’re going to regret sharing something 24 hours from now, how about keep it to yourself? That’s what drafts are for after all. Or fake accounts.

In honor of this semi-stupid new Twitter feature, we scrounged around the recesses of the internet for 12 celebrity Twitter fails that could have benefited greatly from the new 24-hour fleets function. They might no longer be live, but they will live forever in articles like this one, caught by the ghost of Twitter’s past.

Photo: Twitter

1/12 That time Amanda Bynes blamed the victim.

2/12 That time Charlie Sheen tweeted his cell number.



3/12 That time Cher shared deep thoughts about her fading star.

4/12 That time 'Breaking Bad' actor Dean Norris mistook Twitter for the Google search bar.



5/12 That time a British politician tried to Google himself on Twitter.

6/12 That time Pastor Joel Osteen accidentally referenced masturbation.



7/12 That time Kesha peed in the street and just had to share it with us.

8/12 That time Kim Kardashian got curious about twins...and murder.



9/12 That time Kris Jenner sharted.

10/12 That time Lindsay Lohan confused Facebook and Twitter.



11/12 That time Ludacris revealed how little he knows about sex.

12/12 That time Mary J. Blige defended her 'intelligents.'

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.