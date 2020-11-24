RANKED! The 12 Greatest Conan Clip to Celebrate TV Great Host Hanging It Up

Conan O’Brien’s reign as the after-dark funnyman to watch is coming to end. Next year, the fiery-haired late-night host will retire his TBS series and move his talents over to HBO Max for a weekly variety show instead. There’s no need to mourn, however, because few have such a massive back catalog of interviews, gags, and clips as Conan does.

You could spend the rest of your life wading through videos on his Team Coco YouTube channel. Thankfully, you don’t have to, because we did. These are the 12 greatest Conan clips, ranked!

1/12 12. Conan gives Hilton's Furniture an advertising makeover. Conan treated one of his late-night advertising sponsors to a much-needed consult with an ad agency.

2/12 11. Conan visits the set of ‘Martha Stewart Living.’ “This is like something a Bond villain would have inside a volcano.”



3/12 10. Conan meets with Human Resources. Spoiler alert: he’s an imperfect boss.

4/12 9. Conan visits the new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Do you feel that it’s a little foolish to build a monument to rock and roll when it’s not going to last, this rock and roll. It’s probably got six more months left and then it’s jazz again, don’t you think?”



5/12 8. Conan and Billy Crystal take a trip to Yankee Stadium. Boston Red Sox loyalist Conan joins Yankees superfan Crystal for a tour of the legendary baseball stadium.

6/12 7. Conan fixes an issue with the men’s bathroom. Conan invited his staff to come to him with complaints about life at the late show. Of course one of the first was a complaint about the men’s bathroom.



7/12 6. Conan has a spa day. The late-night host gets some much-needed R&R.

8/12 5. Conan plays ‘Horse’ with Magic Johnson. A lifelong dream fulfilled!



9/12 4. Conan becomes a security guard. Conan joined the security force at Rockefeller Center for a night that his fans will never forget.

10/12 3. Conan gets styled by Dapper Dan. Dapper Dan is known for styling hip-hops icons like Run DMC and Salt-N-Pepa. Can he make Conan look cool?



11/12 2. Conan works at Sylvia’s restaurant. Conan dons an apron and dishes up Harlem soul food (something he knows nothing about).

12/12 1. Conan and Nick Kroll give a sex-ed class. “Between us we’ve had over three sexual partners.”

