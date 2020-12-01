‘Home Alone’ Fanatic Goes a Little Overboard With His Holiday Decorations, Sculpts the Movie’s Characters Disturbingly Well

It might be surprising, but 2020 is the 30th anniversary of the classic holiday movie Home Alone. For those living under some type of large piece of granite for the last three decades, the movie centers around young Kevin McCallister who’s mistakenly left home while the rest of his family travels for Christmas vacation. His house is targeted by burglars and he bottles them with comic hilarity. It’s staple viewing every year. But that’s as far as most of us take it. Not Kevin Urrutia-O’Reilly though. He takes his love for Home Alone a few steps further.

Urrutia-O’Reilly who lives in Austin, Texas, decided to pay homage to the classic comedy by building the world’s most elaborate Home Alone-themed decorations. This includes sculptures of Kevin as well as the “Wet Bandits” Harry and Marv.

But, he didn’t just make basic mannequins and dress them up to look similar to the characters. He digitally sculpted the faces based on the actor’s actual faces before printing them out in resin. He then painted them using an airbrush as well as added facial hair and wigs.

He set the burglars up on his porch, with Kevin lurking above on the roof, seemingly ready to attack the bumbling duo at any moment. But he didn’t just recreate the three main characters, he also made a cardboard cut-out of Michael Jordan and put it in the window.

Photo: Kevin Urrutia-O’Reilly

He could have stopped there and would still have the greatest Home Alone display ever conceived. But, he had more tricks up his sleeve. He added the light-up phrase “Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal” to the chimney and has a screen playing the fake movie Angels With Dirty Souls on repeat.

Who knows how long it took to put this all together, but it’s worth it. We look forward to this movie every year and, if you’re anywhere near Austin, you can finally see it in real life.

Photo: Kevin Urrutia-O’Reilly

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.